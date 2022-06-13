EA has partnered with Adidas to celebrate Pride Month in FIFA 22

HQ

EA has announced that it has joined up with Adidas to celebrate Pride Month in FIFA 22.

This comes in the form of a new batch of cosmetics from Adidas' real Pride Collection of apparel, which will be available in-game across FIFA Ultimate Team and Volta.

In Ultimate Team, we're told that players can unlock the Love Unites pack through milestone objectives, whereas the content in Volta comes from seasonal progression. As for what content players can look forward to, this will range from a branded t-shirt, a tracksuit, a hoodie, and some Ultraboost trainers in Volta, and will be a "series of bright, vibrant and bold kits" in Ultimate Team, which includes the Tiro gender neutral jersey.

Check out a look at the Pride Month content below.