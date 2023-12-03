EA has filed a trademark for "Neon Fox"

HQ

As revealed by professional leaker Kurakasis, EA has filled a trademark for the words "Neon Fox."

The trademark covers the categories of downloadable computer game software, recorded computer game software, downloadable video game software and more. Kurakasis speculates that this could be a new studio that's going to be announced soon.

Kurakasis also mentioned "Some interesting facts: In 2021, EA registered another trademark with 'NEON' called NEON BLACK STUDIOS, sparking speculation about whether it was the name for a new Seattle studio led by Kevin Stephens. The studio's name wasn't revealed until 2023 when it became Cliffhanger Games, and it was disclosed that they are working on a game based on Marvel's Black Panther. The Neon Black Studios trademark was abandoned in 2022, one year before EA announced the name for Kevin Stephens' studio."

With The Game Awards set to take place next week, we hopefully we won't have to wait too long to see exactly what the trademark is related to.