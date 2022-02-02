EA has dubbed today as "It Takes Two's Day" and to celebrate the game is 60% off on all platforms

HQ

EA has revealed that following the critical success of It Takes Two, today, February 2, 2022 (2/2/2022) is being dubbed It Takes Two's Day, and is being celebrated by seeing the game becoming 60% off on all platforms.

We're also told in a press release that today, EA will be unveiling a few surprises on the EA Originals social channels, and that there will also be a giveaway where fans can register their interest in a custom Cody and a custom May controller set. It's mentioned that two winners will be determined for the giveaway.

But, there's more, as EA has also revealed that one It Takes Two's Day is not enough. There will be a second celebratory day on February 22 (22/2/2022), where the game will be seeing a 60% discount once again. And to round everything out, there was a mention that there will be some extra surprises shared across EA's social channels on Valentine's Day (February 14) relating to the game.

If you haven't had a chance to play It Takes Two yet, we'd recommend grabbing a copy (or playing through Xbox Game Pass) and using the Friend Pass to rope in a pal to dive into the journey.