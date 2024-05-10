EA has a 'real hunger' to start using AI

HQ

To many creatives, AI is the big bad buzzword of the year, but to those who love to cut costs and corners in any way possible, it is the holy grail. The technology isn't quite there yet, as you can tell whenever you look at an AI-generated image, but the hope for some in the game development world is that it'll soon be able to speed up processes.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson is one of those people. In a recent investors call (thanks, PCGamer), he said the following regarding AI and his studio. "We've done analysis across all of our development processes, and right now, based on our early assessment, we believe that more than 50% of our development processes will be positively impacted by the advances in generative AI, and we've got teams across the company really looking to execute against that."

"There's a real hunger amongst our developers to get to this as quickly as possible," he continued. "Because, again, the holy grail for us is to build bigger, more innovative, more creative, more fun games more quickly so that we can entertain more people around the world on a global basis at a faster rate."

