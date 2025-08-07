EA had to increase server capacities to combat extreme Battlefield 6 beta queues

HQ

To say that interest in Battlefield 6's beta has been high is an understatement. Before the beta even kicked off - bearing in mind this is only the Early Access portion of the beta weekend, with the masses being accepted on August 9-10 - tens of thousands were hanging around waiting for the action to commence. Now that the beta has been active for a few hours, we're already seeing the number of players leap through the roof with hundreds of thousands in waiting queues alone.

Some have captured their experience of attempting to get into the beta, like X user FR3NKD who has found themselves in a queue that is 271,440 players deep.

This has caused EA to launch into panic stations, putting out a statement where they reveal that they are currently looking to expand server capacity to help reduce the number of queues.

Thankfully, since this statement was posted, EA has stated that queues are returning to "suitable levels", but it does make you wonder if EA will have a massive task on its hand this weekend when the full open beta begins and all players can easily hop into the game for a taste of what it will offer.