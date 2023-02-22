Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      EA Sports PGA Tour

      EA gives us a look at PGA Tour's 30 golf courses

      28 are real-life courses that have been accurately sculpted, and two are fantasy courses.

      It's around a month until EA Sports PGA Tour arrives, meaning we can really start to count down the days until we can kick off our own golf career in the sporting title. Coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles on March 24, EA has ramped up its teasing for the game, by debuting an all-new trailer that looks into the 30 unique courses that the golf game will feature at release.

      With 28 being real-life courses that have been accurately recreated digitally, and two being fantasy courses, the full list of courses available includes:


      • Augusta National

      • St Andrews

      • Pebble Beach

      • The Country Club

      • Southern Hills

      • TPC Sawgrass

      • East Lake

      • Wilmington Country Club

      • TPC Boston

      • TPC Southwind

      • TPC Scottsdale

      • Whistling Straits

      • PGA West

      • Quail Hollow

      • Torrey Pines

      • Kiawah Island Ocean Course

      • Chambers Bay

      • Banff Springs

      • Wolf Creek

      • Bay Hill

      • Liberty National

      • Harbour Town

      • Riviera Country Club

      • Tara Iti

      • Top of the Rock

      • Bandon Dunes

      • Evian Resort

      • Teeth of the Dog

      • Wetlands (fantasy course)

      • Lighthouse Pointe (fantasy course)

      EA has also announced that there will be further courses coming in the future, including other Major locations, such as Oak Hill, Los Angeles Country Club, Royal Liverpool, and Olympia Fields, although an exact date for when these will debut has not been stated.

      EA Sports PGA Tour

