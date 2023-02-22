EA gives us a look at PGA Tour's 30 golf courses

HQ

It's around a month until EA Sports PGA Tour arrives, meaning we can really start to count down the days until we can kick off our own golf career in the sporting title. Coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles on March 24, EA has ramped up its teasing for the game, by debuting an all-new trailer that looks into the 30 unique courses that the golf game will feature at release.

With 28 being real-life courses that have been accurately recreated digitally, and two being fantasy courses, the full list of courses available includes:



Augusta National



St Andrews



Pebble Beach



The Country Club



Southern Hills



TPC Sawgrass



East Lake



Wilmington Country Club



TPC Boston



TPC Southwind



TPC Scottsdale



Whistling Straits



PGA West



Quail Hollow



Torrey Pines



Kiawah Island Ocean Course



Chambers Bay



Banff Springs



Wolf Creek



Bay Hill



Liberty National



Harbour Town



Riviera Country Club



Tara Iti



Top of the Rock



Bandon Dunes



Evian Resort



Teeth of the Dog



Wetlands (fantasy course)



Lighthouse Pointe (fantasy course)



EA has also announced that there will be further courses coming in the future, including other Major locations, such as Oak Hill, Los Angeles Country Club, Royal Liverpool, and Olympia Fields, although an exact date for when these will debut has not been stated.