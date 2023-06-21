EA Games splits with EA Sports and becomes EA Entertainment

HQ

Those of you who play Electronic Arts' racing and/or sports games are used to seeing the EA Sports logo instead of the regular one, and the differences between these will now become even more apparent.

Chief Executive Officer Andrew Wilson has revealed they're aligning their studios into two separate organisations: EA Entertainment and EA Sports. This basically means the two won't be sharing the same budget and such anymore, but instead have their own and get more room to make their own decisions.

These changes do obviously also come with some internal shake-ups, including Laura Miele going from being EA's Chief Operating Officer to becoming President of EA Entertainment, Technology & Central Development. She'll work closely with Respawn founder Vince Zampella and a few other executives to oversee DICE, Bioware. EA Motive, Respawn and the other non-sports studios. Meanwhile, Cam Weber will continue to lead EA Sports. You can read more about the many other changes in his post.

The naming might be the most interesting aspect of this split, as changing from EA Games to EA Entertainment sure makes it seem like Electronic Arts has noticed the successes of The Witcher, The Last of Us, Uncharted, Arcane and the other game universes that have made the jump to the big screen or streaming services. Wilson doesn't outright confirm that, however, so only time will tell if there's more to this restructuring than meets the eye. Hopefully it doesn't mean many talented people will be laid off.