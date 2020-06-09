EA fills Premier League stadiums with recorded crowd chants

You're watching Advertisements

Four of the Big Five European football leagues resume the season after a sudden stop due to coronavirus. The same teams and the same players will compete in the same stadiums, but they will do it behind closed doors. As the german Bundesliga is already showing to the world, competition is not the same without the crowds, so EA Sports and Sky are working together to fake it.

The British platform is introducing a new option in broadcasted matches that let viewers opt-in for "a range of bespoke and team-specific crowd noises and chants". These sounds are based on the already existing sounds collection of FIFA 20 and a sound system that adjust to what is happening in the pit at any time.

This is one of the new tech features that Sky Sports is introducing to the Premier League TV signal. Another innovation comes from the new normality all western countries are living in, video rooms to follow games with friends on the distance. This feature, only accessible on mobile and web browser, will make a real-time impact on said crowd noises.

English Premier League returns on June 17.