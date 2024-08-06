EA: Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released sometime between 1 October and 31 December this year

HQ

As you know, we have not yet received a release date for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, but this will be announced in August. Already now, however, we get a small hint about when, although it is quite vague to say the least. According to EA's latest financial report, it will be released in the third quarter of this fiscal year, which means that the time frame is sometime between 1 October and 31 December.

Previously, Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb has reported that it will be released in October, which doesn't seem entirely unlikely based on the latest data. However, it's worth pointing out that this may change and a minor delay to polish the game a little extra is of course something we can count on.