EA Sports PGA Tour

EA developer plays nine holes of EA Sports PGA Tour

Almost 40 minutes of gameplay awaits you.

HQ

EA Sports PGA Tour launches a week from now, and we have a review brewing. But in the meantime we can now get a really good look of the game as EA Sports has shared video where an EA game developer plays nine holes (on two courses) together with the golf influencer TheApexHound.

This gives an in-depth look on many features like how you can customize pretty much everything according to your style. We also get a good look on the tech aspects of the game as well as a whole lot of gameplay. Check this all out below.

EA Sports PGA Tour premieres on April 7 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

EA Sports PGA Tour

