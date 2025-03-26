EA details the format and slot allocation for the 2025 eChampions League

HQ

Now that the regional EA Sports FC Pro tournaments are coming to an end, with the ePremier League being first and wrapping up over the weekend and LaLiga FC Pro, KPN eDivisie, eLigue 1, Virtual Bundesliga (VBL), and eSerie A all happening up until early May, we have now been made privy to the plans for the 2025 eChampions League season.

Set to happen between May 16 and May 28, with qualifiers first and the finals located at Eisbach Studios in Munich, Germany at the end, the tournament will feature 36 teams this year, and the exact slot allocation has now been revealed.

ePremier League, VBL, eLigue 1, KPN eDivisie, eSerie A, and LaLiga FC Pro all get four slots each, with eLiga Portugal supported with two slots. The rest of the regional leagues all get one slot each, with this including the following tournaments:



eFutisliiga



eEliteserien



eLiga Czech



ELOI



eFirst League



Malta ePremier League



Proximus ePro League



Esports A League



Orange eLeague



eSuperliga



The exact structure for eChampions League will see a League Phase featuring all teams happening between May 16-17, then a 24-team Knockout Phase on May 18, and then the eight-team finals on May 28. The total prize pool is not mentioned, but we do know that tickets for the live finals will go on-sale from April 3.