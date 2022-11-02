EA details FIFA 23 World Cup update

HQ

The World Cup starts in a few weeks. Taking place in Qatar and in the latter months of the year, this massive global tournament will be celebrated in EA Sports' latest football outing, FIFA 23. Ahead of the World Cup debuting, EA has now shared details on when the World Cup update will arrive and what it will include.

This time, players can look forward to a free update that arrives next week on November 9 and runs all the way until late December. We're promised a collection of new content, including an Online Tournament Mode where players can suit up as one of the 32 competing nations for a shot of glory.

To add to this, there will be a FIFA World Cup: Live experience taking place that allows players to follow the real life action and then jump in when they see fit to write history themselves by switching the outcome of a past game.

Otherwise, we're promised a Your FIFA World Cup mode, which seems to be similar to the Live experience, except now you can actually take control of a team to play out the rest of the tournament as them.

There will also be a selection of Ultimate Team holiday offerings running from November 11 through December 23, which includes live items with progression, as well as team kits, stadium dressings, visuals, match balls, dedicated commentary, and more.

You might think this is already enough, but there will also be a World Cup Path to Glory event running from November 11-23, where Ultimate Team players can look out for custom World Cup heroes to add to their collection. And as the World Cup is coming to an end, EA will award the members of a Team of the Tournament with permanently boosted items.

While it will likely feature differences, we're promised a similar level of support for the Women's World Cup, when that takes place in the summer of 2023.