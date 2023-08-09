EA delves deep into EA Sports FC 24's Ultimate Team additions

HQ

While there has been some criticism from fans about the ways that EA is advancing its football format in the newly branded EA Sports FC 24 when compared to FIFA 23, with a lot of changes and focus placed on off-the-pitch additions, one thing everyone can agree on is that Ultimate Team has a lot to be excited for.

In EA Sports FC 24, EA will be bringing a ton of the new features into Ultimate Team, including the PlayStyles gameplay system, and the new Evolutions mechanic that allows you to improve cards throughout the season. But to add this, Ultimate Team will also be supported with a ton of women's football stars joining the fray, massively expanding how you can build out a squad.

With a lot of changes promised for this upcoming title, EA has touched on many of these new Ultimate Team additions, all in a new deep dive that you can watch in full below.