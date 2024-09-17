EA confirms that the next Battlefield will be set in modern times

HQ

No more historical battles or science fiction, no the next Battlefield will once again take place in modern times. This was confirmed by EA and Vince Zampella in an interview with IGN when they also took the opportunity to show a first concept image from the game.

In addition, several of the elements that made Battlefield 2042 so unpopular among fans will be dropped. So no more giant maps with support for 128 players, instead the focus will be on a more traditional approach.

Zampella himself commented on this, saying: "Yeah, the 128-player, did it make it more fun? Like...doing the number for the sake of the number doesn't make any sense. We're testing everything around what's the most fun. We are designing something that is more akin to previous Battlefields. I'd rather have nice, dense, really nice, well-designed play spaces. Some of them are really good. I can't wait for you to see some of them."

Similarly, the specialists that were initially featured in Battlefield 2042 will also not reappear. Something that is described as a failed experiment from the team and nothing they intend to reuse.

"I don't know what the rationale was, but for me, it's like the team tried something new. You have to applaud that effort. Not everybody liked it, but you got to try things. It didn't work. It didn't fit. Specialist will not be coming back. So classes are kind of at the core of Battlefield, and we're going back to that."

Zampella also mentioned Call of Duty, explaining how the two brands offer different experiences, and that they are in no way trying to compete with Activision's best-seller.

"We're not looking to take down Call of Duty. We're making something that's different and we're making something that's us."

