EA confirms that Russia is about to be erased from FIFA and NHL

Yesterday, a report surfaced claiming that EA was about to remove Russia and Belarus from the FIFA and NHL series altogether. Shortly after that, this was confirmed for the FIFA series, and just a minute later, they did the same thing for NHL.

The FIFA team writes:

"EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine. In line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports has initiated processes to remove the Russian national team and all Russian clubs from EA Sports FIFA products including: FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile and FIFA Online. We're also actively evaluating related changes to other areas of our games.

We will keep our communities up to date on any actions taken, and thank players for their patience as we work through these updates."

The NHL teams message is:

"Following the IIHF's suspension of all Russian and Belarusian national and club teams from IIHF competitions, we will be removing these teams from NHL 22 within the coming weeks. We stand with the people of Ukraine and join the voices around the world calling for peace."

It should be added that Russia has also been banned from all international soccer by FIFA, which includes qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup. Russia and Belarus are also banned from all international hockey in every age category.