EA confirms multiple games coming to Nintendo Switch

In EA's latest financial call, a few interesting tidbits have emerged about games coming in the year ahead, with the company's plans to work more closely with Nintendo right at the top of the agenda.

Four major sports titles were mentioned, three by name (FIFA, Madden, and NHL), and they'll all be heading to all platforms this fiscal year including Nintendo's hybrid console (as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X). Then there's the upcoming release of Burnout Paradise Remastered on Switch this summer.

Speaking of remasters, the two-game Command & Conquer Remastered Collection for PC is also on the horizon, and judging by the interest around that one it could be a big hit for the publisher.

In other areas there's the Oculus-exclusive from Respawn, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, and there are four partner games in the works (we're imagining games of a similar profile to Unravel in the EA Originals program) as well as two unannounced mobile games that are set to get soft launches before the end of March 2021.

Finally, we should be getting a new first-party game before the next fiscal year, although EA remains tight-lipped about what that might be. Drop your best guesses in the comments below.