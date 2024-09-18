EA confirms more details on The Sims movie

HQ

For a while now, we've known that a Sims movie is going ahead with Amazon MGM. But, yesterday EA dropped a whole bunch of information on The Sims' future as a franchise, and of course that includes the movie.

In a blog post, EA confirms that a film is indeed in the works at Amazon MGM. We're not sure at what stage of production it's in, but Kate Herron is set to direct and co-write with Briony Redman. Margot Robbie is involved, as suspected, as her company LuckyChap will be producing alongside Vertigo Entertainment.

The Sims team will be heavily involved, and the movie will include all sorts of references and deep lore for long-time fans. We don't yet have a release window on the movie, but with the franchise's 25th anniversary fast approaching, we're hoping to hear more soon.