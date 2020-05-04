EA confirms June dates for EA Play

EA has just confirmed the dates for its summer event, EA Play Live 2020, with the online show set to take place on Thursday, June 11, at 4pm PT, which is actually Friday, June 12, at 12AM BST / 1am CEST if you're based in Europe.

During the streamed event, we're promised a live broadcast complete with "community content", with more information due to be revealed in "the coming weeks."

Naturally, EA will be there with its portfolio of sports titles with FIFA the headline act for many, but there could well be something from BioWare this year and it'll be interesting to see what happens with the Star Wars license.

EA Play usually orbits E3, the flagship event of the summer for US-based gamers, but this year E3 has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. EA will be hoping that the strength of its lineup will be enough for it to stand alone this year, with most publishers yet to confirm their exact plans for this summer.

Of course, Gamereactor will be hosting its own celebration of all things gaming this summer, with Game On set to run from June 1-12, so stay tuned for more on that and EA Play 2020 in due course.