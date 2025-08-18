EA confirms huge soundtrack for Skate reboot

HQ

Skateboarding culture and music have always gone hand in hand. So EA's confirmation that the upcoming Skate will feature a massive soundtrack with more than 100 licensed songs is welcome news. Just think back to the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series, where the music was often just as crucial as the gameplay itself.

For this reboot of Skate, EA is going all in with a sprawling soundtrack. Expect names like Denzel Curry and Turnstile alongside legends such as Earth, Wind & Fire. It's a line-up that perfectly reflects the eclectic taste that has defined skateboarding culture for decades, a world where hip hop, punk, and funk have always coexisted.

Locking down rights for such a huge roster of tracks is no small feat, especially since licensing music can be both expensive and complicated. But EA seems to understand that without a pulsing, genre-blending soundtrack, Skate would lose a vital part of its identity.

So the question is: are you ready to drop in?