EA confirms changes in Battlefield 6 based on the open beta - does not want to be Call of Duty

Did you perhaps play Battlefield 6 during the open beta and notice certain gameplay movement patterns and strategies that were more advantageous than others? EA has taken the criticism to heart after more than half a million concurrent players did their utmost to push the experience to its limits and provide the developer with feedback. In total, however, over 20 million players fought - according to the analysis firm Oppenheimer.

Several users reacted to a number of exploits in the form of "bunny hopping," "slide-shooting," and "jump shots" - mechanics long synonymous with Call of Duty, and something players do not want to see in Battlefield, which has historically been known for more realistic depictions of war. EA intends to adjust the experience and had the following to say on the matter:

"Movement mechanics have been adjusted to create a more balanced and traditional Battlefield experience. Momentum, especially horizontal speed, carried from a slide into a jump has been reduced. There is now a greater penalty for consecutive jumps, which lowers jump height when jumps are spammed.

Firing while jumping or sliding will result in increased inaccuracy. These changes are designed to make jumping and sliding more situational, so they are no longer ideal options for engaging in gunfights, and will contribute to a gameplay pace that rewards skillful movement without becoming too fast or unpredictable.

Parachute physics have also been re-tuned, with reduced initial acceleration when opening the parachute for more controlled aerial movement."

YouTube was flooded with various tips and tricks regarding these "exploits" - something EA now intends to address before launch on October 10.

Dare we also hope for a "nerf" to the game's popular shotguns? How was your experience with the beta?