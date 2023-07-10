EA confirms Black Panther game

It's been a year since Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb claimed Electronic Arts was developing several games based on Marvel characters, including a Black Panther project by its new Seattle studio. We only had to wait two months for EA to officially announce the Dead Space Remake creators at EA Motive were developing an Iron Man game, and now it's time to cross another beloved character off the list.

EA and Cliffhanger have confirmed they're making a Black Panther game. It'll be a third-person single-player action-adventure game. Those are the only concrete details we're told, but studio head Kevin Stephen makes it sound like it'll at least be semi-open world and allow us to make choices that affect the story:

"We're dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game. Wakanda is a rich Super Hero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do."

Just like last year's Iron Man game, it seems like we shouldn't expect to see or hear more about it for quite a while, as one of the reasons for this announcement is that Cliffhanger has started a hiring spree for the project, so we'll see if this releases before Skydance's Captain America and Black Panther game.