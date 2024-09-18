EA confirms a third Star Wars Jedi title is in development

HQ

Although most people probably suspected that this was the case, it's always nice to have confirmation. And Electronic Arts provided just such a confirmation on Tuesday night when they revealed that a third and final game in the Star Wars Jedi series is in the making. Here's what EA Entertainment and Technology boss Laura Miele said:

"Respawn is working hard to bring the final chapter of this thrilling story to players."

Unfortunately, the creator of the first two games, Stig Asmussen, is no longer with Respawn, but we're keeping our fingers crossed that he's still had time to talk to his old colleagues about how he wanted the story to end. The fact that there will be a third game is not surprising when Miele also told us how well Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have performed:

"Over 40 million Star Wars fans have connected with Cal Kestis and his arc of becoming a powerful Jedi."

We are of course looking forward to finishing Cal Kestis' story, and remind you that this week the game was also released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One - something we recently reported about.

Is there anything in particular you're hoping for in part three?

