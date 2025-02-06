EA CEO willing to delay new Battlefield to dodge GTA VI release

HQ

While there are constant rumours of a delay into 2026, as Rockstar has not yet made it official, the shadow of Grand Theft Auto VI looms heavily over 2025 like the colossal titan at the beginning of Attack on Titan, waiting to boot in the wall and ruin anyone else's chances of selling a game around that time.

Even major franchises like Battlefield are willing to step aside to let Grand Theft Auto have its moment in the spotlight. As per a recent financial earnings call (thanks, Eurogamer), EA CEO Andrew Wilson noted that while Battlefield's latest entry will more than likely be ready for FY 2026 (which runs up to April next year), there's a reality where the game does have to be moved out of that window.

"I do believe that this year might be a nuanced year relative to competition," Wilson said. "There may be some things happening in the year that may cause us to think differently about our launch timing."

As this is the most EA has invested in a Battlefield game ever, Wilson wants this to be "the biggest Battlefield we've ever made," and wishes "to make sure that we launch that into a window where we can deliver on the fullness of the promise of what Battlefield can be and grow the community to a level that is commensurate with the size of the game that we're making."

So, unless Grand Theft Auto VI gets its act together and promises a release date or delay soon, we could be looking at a little while longer until we get our hands on the new Battlefield.