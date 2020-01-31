EA CEO speaks about the next generation of The Sims

EA and Maxis have soared within the simulation games genre for decades with the iconic series The Sims and as the industry gets ready for a new hardware generation, so does the Sims development team. In EA's 2020 fiscal year earnings call, CEO Andrew Wilson was asked about the future of The Sims, and through SimsCommunity's transcript, we learn that EA is taking note of the fact that "the Sims community continues to grow and with the broad of social platforms continue to connect with each other and share what they do - in and around the game they play", referencing The Sims Online, when being asked whether EA would consider relaunching an online version of The Sims.

Andrew also stated that, with that, the social interactivity can potentially offer "tremendous growth opportunities" for many years to come.