Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
The Sims 4

EA CEO speaks about the next generation of The Sims

As we move towards a new hardware generation, EA and Maxis plan for the next generation of iconic simulation game The Sims.

EA and Maxis have soared within the simulation games genre for decades with the iconic series The Sims and as the industry gets ready for a new hardware generation, so does the Sims development team. In EA's 2020 fiscal year earnings call, CEO Andrew Wilson was asked about the future of The Sims, and through SimsCommunity's transcript, we learn that EA is taking note of the fact that "the Sims community continues to grow and with the broad of social platforms continue to connect with each other and share what they do - in and around the game they play", referencing The Sims Online, when being asked whether EA would consider relaunching an online version of The Sims.

Andrew also stated that, with that, the social interactivity can potentially offer "tremendous growth opportunities" for many years to come.

The Sims 4

Related texts

The Sims 4 (Console)Score

The Sims 4 (Console)
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"Having a fully-fledged Sims title on consoles is certainly a big deal, but sadly it pales in comparison to its superior PC counterpart."

The Sims 4Score

The Sims 4
REVIEW. Written by Simon Eriksson

The latest installment in EA's popular Sims franchise leaves us feeling disappointed.



Loading next content