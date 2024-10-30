EA CEO reveals the secret to Dragon Age: The Veilguard's success

HQ

Dragon Age: The Veilguard releases tomorrow, and yet we already know that the critics are largely in favour of the game. In our 8/10 review, it was clear that BioWare was back, even if the game wasn't a perfect masterpiece in our eyes.

Speaking in a recent earnings call (thanks, PC Gamer), EA CEO Andrew Wilson outlined why he thought the game had found such critical success. "[BioWare is] really returning to BioWare type games, really returning to BioWare's strength," he said. "I think it's really been that return to what made BioWare great, and giving the studio time to really deliver against what makes BioWare great in the context of the Dragon Age world, is what amounts to a game like Dragon Age: The Veilguard."

Elsewhere, there has been plenty of praise for the new Dragon Age game. Even Larian Studios developers have been hyping up the game, which is nice to see, as it's the creators of 2023's most-beloved RPG giving a nod to what could be 2024's leading RPG.