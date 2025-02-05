EA CEO explains why Dragon Age: The Veilguard flopped

HQ

EA's Q3 this financial year was not a particularly strong one. Both Dragon Age: The Veilguard and even EA Sports FC 25 failed to meet the publisher's lofty expectations, but following the cuts made at BioWare after the latest Dragon Age launch, people are understandably wondering why the game failed.

According to EA CEO Andrew Wilson (via PC Gamer), the reason why Dragon Age: The Veilguard underperformed is due to a lack of "shared-world features." Speaking further, Wilson said: "In order to break beyond the core audience, games need to directly connect to the evolving demands of players who increasingly seek shared-world features and deeper engagement alongside high-quality narratives in this beloved category. Dragon Age had a high quality launch and was well-reviewed by critics and those who played; however, it did not resonate with a broad-enough audience in this highly competitive market."

EA's chief financial officer Stuart Canfield jumped in to say "historically, blockbuster storytelling has been the primary way our industry has brought beloved IP to players. The game's financial performance highlights the evolving industry landscape and reinforces the importance of our actions to reallocate toward our most significant and highest potential opportunities."

Dragon Age: The Veilguard faced heavy criticism from its first trailer, and much of it was to do with the game's content, storylines, and characters being singled out. Much of the good-faith criticism pointed to the game clearly showing signs of a shift at some point in development, abandoning the live-service elements which were rumoured to be included at the start. To Wilson, abandoning live-service was a mistake, whereas most Dragon Age fans would probably have turned their nose up at any live-service content in the game.

What are your thoughts on why The Veilguard flopped?