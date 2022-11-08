Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      EA cancels Project CARS series and restructures teams on other projects

      More than 150 Slightly Mad employees will be relocated "where possible". It seems that the Dirt series has also been abandoned.

      Bad news for fans of driving games. Electronic Arts has stopped investing in and supporting the Project Cars series of games, as reported by Gamesindrustry.biz and corroborated by Insider Gaming. The Slightly Mad studio's 150 employees will be redeployed to other projects "where possible", EA said in an internal email.

      It seems that the series' shift away from the simulation genre with which it began life was not bearing the fruit it had hoped for, with UK sales down 86% on the second instalment. EA and Codemasters have several simracing projects, such as the upcoming WRC and F1 23. According to Insider Gaming, the arcade Dirt series has also been cancelled. An understandable move in rallying, but a bit strange in tarmac racing, where EA has no games on offer.

