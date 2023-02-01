EA cancels Battlefield Mobile

A wave of disappointing gaming news hit us recently, and among the stories around the cancellation of Apex Legends Mobile and the delay of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you may have missed the announcement that Battlefield Mobile was getting cancelled too.

As reported by VentureBeat, it seems that EA is looking to have more of a unified approach with Battlefield, so that players can join the same game from different platforms.

Respawn said in a statement regarding the cancellation that "we're evaluating how mobile fits into our strategy... We remain highly committed to unlocking Battlefield's enormous potential. We're hard at work at evolving Battlefield 2042, and are in pre-production on our future Battlefield experiences at our multiple studios across the globe."

Battlefield Mobile had not officially launched yet, so it might be less disappointing to find out it's not going to see the light of day compared to the news of Apex Legends Mobile being shut down. Still, it's likely going to disappoint those who wanted the Battlefield experience from their mobile device.