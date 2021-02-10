EA buys the smartphone developer Glu Mobile for $2.1 billion

You're watching Advertisements

There have been a lot of spectacular buy outs in the video game recently, like Gearbox being bought by Embracer last week. Now it is EA's turn to open the wallet for some spending, as it has purchased the smartphone game company Glu Mobile for $2.1 billion. They are mostly known for really microtransaction heavy titles like Deer Hunter, Restaurant Dash: With Gordon Ramsay, Covet Fashion and Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. The idea behind this is to get a stronger presence on smartphones, and also increase the microtransaction revenues.

EA's CEO Andrew Wilson had the following to say about this:

"Mobile continues to grow as the biggest gaming platform in the world, and with the addition of Glu's games and talent, we're doubling the size of our mobile business. With a deep IP portfolio and an expanding global audience, we'll deliver more exciting experiences for our players and drive further growth for Electronic Arts."

Thanks Gamespot