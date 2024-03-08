EA brings a bunch of classic games to Steam

HQ

Recently, we've seen a fair few big developers bringing their PC games from their own stores to Steam. EA has given us the most recent lot of games to be brought to Valve's platform in the form of a collection of classic titles.

These games range in genre, age, and more, and you can get anything from nearly every Command & Conquer game to Dungeon Keeper and its sequel on Steam right now.

Most of the games are pretty cheap, too, with Sim City 3000 only costing £1.71. If you're looking to get some nostalgic favourites into your Steam library, you might want to check out this classic collection.