EA boss: "I think that Microsoft & Activision is a great thing"

"It means that one of the world's largest companies is going to continue to invest in our industry"

While Sony was fierce opponents to Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard, a lot of other major companies have been more positive, and we have previously reported how leaders for companies like Nintendo, Take-Two and Valve supported the deal.

EA also seems to be happy about it, and the boss Andrew Wilson even calls it a "great thing" in a CNBC interview:

"I think that Microsoft & Activision is a great thing, it means that one of the world's largest companies is going to continue to invest in our industry, to help us grow the industry over time.

But, as we think about our position — certainly as an independent developer and publisher of the world's leading interactive entertainment content — we feel really good about our opportunity - and to the extent that there are opportunities for us to be acquisitive, we would of course look at those."

There has been rumors lately that EA themselves might get bought or merged with another giant, with Disney being one of the mentioned parts. So far, nothing has been officially revealed though, and considering the great start of EA Sports FC 24, it seems like the company is well positioned for the future.

