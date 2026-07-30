EA boss bonus rose by $30 million after Battlefield layoffs, thanks to game's success

HQ

Even after Battlefield 6, Skate, and EA Sports FC met various goals set by their publisher, it appears that not all is well enough to keep everyone working on one of EA's biggest franchises. Despite that, executives at the company have been rewarded with millions of dollars in stock awards and bonus payments.

As spotted by Eurogamer, no one seems to be doing better than the EA CEO Andrew Wilson, who took home a $38.7 million bonus for the last financial year, compared to $8 million the year before. EA's CFO Stuart Canfield got around $11.3 million, Laura Miele - the company's president - earned herself a nice bonus of $13.7 million, the chief people officer Mala Singh received $8.3 million, and chief legal officer Jacob Schatz took home $8.4 million.

Does this mean that at the end of the fiscal year Wilson cracked open a briefcase full of dollar bills? No, nor did he just move a slider on a computer screen to give himself a massive bonus while others at the company have been laid off. There's been a great amount of discussion about Wilson's bonus online, with many pointing out that while Wilson may have been in charge as Battlefield 6 succeeded and some team members were laid off, his job is primarily to deliver value to shareholders, which was achieved.

Does a $30 million increase in a bonus sound ridiculous? Yes. Does it make sense that the people in charge of a successful company are going to take the biggest slice of pie from that success? Also yes. Still, this won't stop some from having a sour taste in their mouths when they see how much Wilson and co are earning, as the workers who helped deliver these successful games are left without a job.