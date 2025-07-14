EA-backed fan-site is shutting down following "shelving" of Need for Speed franchise

HQ

The future of the Need for Speed franchise has been up in the air for a long while. Following a slate of less-well received and memorable instalments, like the recent Need for Speed Unbound, publisher EA has been quite quiet about what the future holds for the franchise.

As of the moment, it seems unclear that Need for Speed has a future whatsoever. This has been reinforced by the fact that a car culture fansite that was previously backed by EA and Need for Speed is being shut down, all because the games publisher has "shelved" the franchise.

Coming from founder and boss of the Speedhunters site, Matthew Everingham has stated: "Speedhunters is on ice. EA shelved Need For Speed, and that means no more funding for the site.

"Grateful for everything — the trips, the stories, the lifelong mates. I'm still shooting, just shifting gears into more video."

EA hasn't made a statement or commented on Need for Speed being shelved, but we do know that the current NFS studio, Criterion, has been tasked with helping DICE and co. get the next Battlefield over the line, suggesting that there are currently no new Need for Speed games in production, nor any plans to return to the franchise in the near future.

Would you like another Need for Speed project?