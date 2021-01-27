EA announces new studio Full Circle

You're watching Advertisements

EA has announced the formation of a new Vancouver-based studio called Full Circle. The studio built with a variety of members from around the globe is set to be focussing on the "next evolution of Skate" - a press release has stated. Led by Daniel McCulloch former head of Xbox Live at Microsoft, the team is looking to redefine the way players experience Skate.

"The fans wished Skate back into existence and we want them involved in the process from development to game launch and beyond," said McCulloch in a press release. "We're all about having fun and making great games that people want to play with their friends. And, we're looking for more developers to help us build compelling worlds for players to explore."

Also joining the ranks of Full Circle will be Skate's creative leads Deran Chung and Cuz Parry, who have both been part of the development of all three Skate games to date. Speaking on the matter, the pair humorously said: "We're so stoked to be back working on Skate. Some would say things have come full circle."

Full Circle is currently looking for more developers to fill out the rest of its team, meaning it likely will be quite a while until we finally get to check out this next evolution of Skate. To check out more information regarding Full Circle, be sure to check out their website here.