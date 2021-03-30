EA announces EA Sports PGA Tour

A few weeks ago, 2K signed an exclusivity deal with Tiger Woods that would see the golf legend tied to the PGA Tour 2K titles, and now, EA has announced a new golf title to rival the 2K series, in EA Sports PGA Tour.

The next-gen golf title will seemingly be the continuation of the long-running EA Sports series that last saw an instalment back in 2015, with Rory McIlroy PGA Tour. This new game however, will be built on EA's Frostbite engine, and will use the power of next-generation hardware to create "stunning fidelity, breathtaking immersive environments, and approachable, dynamic gameplay."

"EA SPORTS and the PGA TOUR have created some of the most memorable golf video game experiences together, and we couldn't be more excited to expand our sports portfolio with a new golf title on next-gen hardware," said Cam Weber, EA SPORTS EVP and GM. "Our team of passionate golf fans is meticulously recreating the world's top courses such as Pebble Beach, and we can't wait to give fans the opportunity to compete on some of the most iconic PGA TOUR courses and win the FedExCup."

EA has also recently announced a return to US college football with the plans for a new game, and is looking to expand its FIFA brand globally to further bolster its sports title portfolio.

As for more information regarding EA Sports PGA Tour, that is expected to be revealed over the coming months, meaning we'll have to wait a little longer to hear about release windows and the full list of platforms.