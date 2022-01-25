EA and Respawn are making three new Star Wars games

HQ

It's long been an open secret that Respawn, the developers of Titanfall, Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, are working on a sequel to the latter, but that won't be the last time they take us to a galaxy far, far away despite Electronic Arts' exclusivity to Star Wars ending.

EA, Lucasfilm and Respawn has announced that they've teamed up to actually make three Star Wars games. The one furthest along is the aforementioned sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which once again is being lead by Stig Asmussen.

The second project will probably also get many hearts pumping, as it's a first-person shooter being developed by a new group helmed by Peter Hirschmann. Pretty assuring, as he was the game director on Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond and has been involved with making a whole bunch of great Star Wars games through the years.

Finally, we have the most surprising title, as it's a strategy game. Not exactly many of the developers at Respawn have experience with, so the studio will instead function as producer while the new Bit Reactor studio will develop it. For those who don't know, Bit Reactor was founded by former Firaxis developers, including Greg Foerstch, so expect a great turn-based Star Wars game that might remind you of X-Com and Sid Meier titles.

Development is in the early stages of these last two projects, but expect to learn a lot more about Star Wars Jedi: "Something Something" on May 4 at the latest.