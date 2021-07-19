EA and Full Circle to share something Skate related later today

Earlier this year, EA created an entirely new studio called Full Circle to work on fan favourite series Skate. Well, ever since the announcement of that studio, we've been eagerly awaiting more news on the game, with EA Play Live later this week looking to be the most likely of places to hear more: however that won't be the case.

Full Circle has jumped onto Twitter to let fans know that the game will in fact not be making an appearance at EA Play Live, and "it's still early and we are committed to doing this thing right which means it's gonna take some time."

However, to offset that news, the developer has also revealed that it will be sharing "a little something" later today. We don't know exactly what this will be, or when it will is expected to arrive, meaning we'll have to keep an eye out for whatever it will be.