EA aims to release annual racing games, following Codemasters acquisition

We've previously reported on the Codemasters acquisition storyline that has seen EA and Take-Two Interactive slug it out over the racing games developer, before EA eventually won the battle and brought Codemasters under its banner of developers. Well, now a recent report by PCGamesN has stated that EA intend to produce annual racing games with this extra developer in its ranks.

The statement by EA was made in a presentation sent ahead to shareholders ahead of its quarterly earnings call, and it reads as follows: "A global leader in racing entertainment will enable EA to release new racing experiences annually."

As EA already owns the Burnout and Need For Speed series, having Codemasters bring Dirt, Project Cars, Grid and even experience with the F1 and World Rally Championship series, this will make it much easier to live up to this proposed standard. Especially since Codemasters already have experience producing an F1 game every year to accommodate for the changing professional season. Hopefully this won't impact the quality of Codemasters' games, however.