Battlefield 2042

EA affirms commitment to Battlefield 2042 and the shooter franchise

We're told a little about what 2023 will have in store for the game.

While EA and DICE has already talked quite extensively about what Season 3 will bring to the table and change in Battlefield 2042, the developer has yet to really touch upon what comes next. Thanks to a recent blog post, we now have some answers on this front.

It's said that Season 4 will mark the end of the Year 1 content cycle, and that it will come in early 2023, bringing a new Specialist, new battle pass, new hardware, and a new map that will be "smaller, shorter, and linear designed for up close and personal, close-quarters combat that Battlefield is famous for."

After this will come Season 5, which is in pre-production, and will bring some typical additions (like a battle pass and new hardware), will not add a new Specialist, but will offer a new map that is promised to be "a forgotten battleground that last saw combat in the Battlefield 4 era. An overgrown area, engulfed with vegetation and by the 2042 war. It will encourage a combination of vehicular and infantry combat meaning teamplay is the key to victory."

There's no time frame on exactly when Season 5 will arrive, but considering Season 4 is likely expected for around February time, we can probably assume that Season 5 will be around May at the earliest.

To sound off, EA adds that "Battlefield 2042 sets up the future for a franchise that we are all-in on," and states that it will be continuing to listen to fan feedback as it improves Battlefield 2042 and creates new instalments for the future.

