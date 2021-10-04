EA added four new games to GeForce Now

HQ

Electronic Arts has added four new games to Nvidia's GeForce Now, even though they are not exactly modern. Those game are Battlefield 1, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Unravel Two, and Mirror's Edge Catalyst. Aside from EA games, this week the could gaming service also got Away: The Survival Series, Lemnis Gate, The Eternal Cylinder, Hot Wheels Unleashed, Industria, The Last Friend, Rogue Lords, Europa Universalis 4, Rustler, and Splinter Cell Blacklist.

For more regarding GeForce Now, including supported devices, requirements, prices, and subscription options. please check the official website.