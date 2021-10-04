English
EA added four new games to GeForce Now

There were also a few other games added to Nvidia's streaming service this week.

Electronic Arts has added four new games to Nvidia's GeForce Now, even though they are not exactly modern. Those game are Battlefield 1, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Unravel Two, and Mirror's Edge Catalyst. Aside from EA games, this week the could gaming service also got Away: The Survival Series, Lemnis Gate, The Eternal Cylinder, Hot Wheels Unleashed, Industria, The Last Friend, Rogue Lords, Europa Universalis 4, Rustler, and Splinter Cell Blacklist.

For more regarding GeForce Now, including supported devices, requirements, prices, and subscription options. please check the official website.

