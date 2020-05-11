E3 replacement Ubisoft Forward is confirmed for July

Ubisoft just fired over a quick save the date for Ubisoft Forward, the publisher's E3 replacement digital event, after this summer's E3 was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The publisher's first digital-only press conference, which is being called Ubisoft Forward, is scheduled to take place on July 12. We're being promised "an E3-style showcase with exclusive game news, exciting reveals and plenty more."

It's not clear exactly what the company has in store, although it usually has a big reveal lined up for the end of every E3 and we're hoping Ubisoft Forward will be much the same. We can certainly expect to see more of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion should feature prominently, and Gods & Monsters is also a likely contender to make an appearance. Throw in some Roller Champions, Rainbow Six Quaranteen, and some sort of Just Dance routine, and we should be in for a good show.