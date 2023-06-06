Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      'E3 killed itself,' says Geoff Keighley

      The Summer Games Fest host believes he had to step in.

      Geoff Keighley has stated he thinks that E3 "killed itself," and that he sees Summer Games Fest as in no way responsible for the downfall of its competitor.

      Speaking with VGC, Keighley had the following to say: "I think E3 sort of killed itself in a way. I understand why people say [SGF killed E3], but I think if anything, we created Summer Game Fest, and I built Summer Game Fest because I saw the wheels falling off the wagon of E3."

      "As someone who loves that time of year... for two decades, E3 was part of my life since I was a 15-year-old kid. [From] the first E3 in 1995, I went to every show. I loved it and it defined my summer. It was so exciting to me, and it was heartbreaking to see that start to fall apart. I think they had a relevancy problem, and then they also had a participation problem over the final years. So yeah, I think the question is, if we didn't do Summer Game Fest what would happen?"

      Very humble there, Geoff, portraying your event as the saviour of gaming. E3 this year was set to make its grand return, but ended up being cancelled in March. We still have a lot of gaming events around the same time, but the old dog has finally been put to rest with Summer Games Fest pretty much taking up its spot.

      Do you think Summer Games Fest killed E3?



