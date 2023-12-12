E3 is now officially closed for good

HQ

For two and a half decades, E3 was the highlight of the year for all gamers. It was where the lavish press conferences were held that explained what games we would be playing in the coming year, and thanks to the impressions from the show floor, we got to know what it was like to play long-awaited titles.

But in recent years, the show has struggled to stay relevant. Many simply don't want to crowd their announcements into a few crammed days, and the costs became too high as live streams, Early Access, and Geoff Keighley's show efforts became increasingly important. And now it's clear that E3 is closing down for good. E3 2019 thus became the last real trade show, and how this will affect the up until now almost mandatory summer press conferences remains to be seen, as well as whether any other organizer is keen to try to do something themselves at about the same time (a large game expo in the United States is something there definitely should be a market for).

An expected but nevertheless sad message that means that our gaming summers will not be quite the same in the future.