E3 2023 will be produced by PAX and Comic Con organiser, and will be held in the second week of June

We've known for a while that E3 2023 will in fact take place, and that it will include a physical presence, after years of either cancellation of digital-only shows. Now, we also know that it will be ReedPop, the very company who organises PAX, Star Wars Celebration, and New York Comic Con events, who will be producing the annual convention this time around.

To add to this, a recent press release also states that E3 2023 will be set for the second week of June, which isn't exactly much of a surprise considering that's usually when it takes place.

Last of all, it's noted that while there will be digital showcases, there will also be "in-person consumer components", with the event also welcoming back "publishers, developers, journalists, content creators, manufacturers, buyers, and licensors" to deliver "earth-shaking world premieres, and exclusive access to the future of video games."