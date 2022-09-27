E3 2023 is coming with a new format

HQ

E3 has been in some sort of limbo during these past few years. Covid-19 took its toll, and people have started to wonder, whether we even need a big fair like E3 anymore. At least E3 itself is convinced, that there is still room for one big gaming convention.

E3 2023 is coming, and it will be held in Los Angeles Convention Center, California in the US of A. Everything starts on Tuesday, June 13, and reaches its end on Friday, June 16, 2023. And it will be an in-person event.

The event itself is split in half. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are so-called "E3 Business Days" for media and for the people in the industry. So-called "E3 Gamer Days" will be held in Thursday and Friday. As you might expect, the focus is on consumers connecting with the developers, content creators and so on.

At the moment it is not known, which game companies are present. There may be a good chance, that at least Nintendo and Sony are NOT present, but time will tell.

Thanks, Comic Book