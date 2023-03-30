HQ

Talks about the death of the Electronic Entertainment Expo were reignited when Ubisoft suddenly pulled out on Monday and gasoline was thrown onto the fire when Sega and Tencent did the same yesterday. That's why tonight's reveal was extremely expected.

Two of IGN's sources have shared an email from the Entertainment Software Association confirming that E3 2023 has been cancelled. The reason given is that the show "simply did not garner the sustained interest necessary to execute it in a way that would showcase the size, strength, and impact of our industry", so it'll be very interesting to see if ESA has any hope of having an E3 in 2024 or if this actually is the death of what used to be the video games industry's biggest and most important event.

Now we'll have "to make due" with Summer Game Fest, the Xbox Games Showcase, Starfield Direct, a new Devolver Direct, PlayStation's showcase, a big Ubisoft Forward and other news-filled streams the different developers and publishers organize themselves.