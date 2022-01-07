E3 2022 is still going to be digital only, ESA confirmed

HQ

It's not surprising, but still somewhat disappointing: E3 2022 is still going to be digital only, and this has been confirmed by the organiser, ESA. And of course, Covid-19 is the one to blame.

"Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022. We remain incredibly excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon", the Entertainment Software Association wrote.

Some would suspect that it's because of Omicron, the latest and very contagious coronavirus variant, which is going wild worldwide at the moment. However, the decision of going all-digital once again seems to be made earlier than some people expected.

"I heard from sources in mid-November, before Omicron's emergence at the end of that month that the ESA had abandoned their dates for the LACC", stated by Mike Futter, the founder & business analyst at F-Squared consultancy. He then added, "The ESA's event last summer was... not good. And publishers have learned they don't need to pay exorbitant rates to the ESA to reach press and consumers."

As for the exact dates of E3 2022, it's still to be announced.

