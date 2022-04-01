Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Weird West
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      E3 2022 has been officially cancelled

      There will be no physical or digital events, but we're told to expect a resurged 2023 show.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      The ESA has revealed that there will not be an E3 this year, and that the digital show has been cancelled alongside the physical one. As made clear originally in a tweet from Razer PR lead Will Powers, who stated, "Just got an email... It's official, E3 digital is officially cancelled for 2022." IGN has since corroborated the claim and revealed what's next for the massive games expo.

      "We will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer," said The ESA in a statement to IGN. "Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favorite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience."

      "We look forward to presenting E3 to fans around the world live from Los Angeles in 2023."

      That doesn't mean we'll be event-less this Summer however, as we're still expecting Gamescom to take place at the end of August, alongside the return of Summer Game Fest in June, which as Geoff Keighley recently stated will feature "announcements, news and first looks."

      E3 2022 has been officially cancelled


      Loading next content