E3 2022 has been officially cancelled

The ESA has revealed that there will not be an E3 this year, and that the digital show has been cancelled alongside the physical one. As made clear originally in a tweet from Razer PR lead Will Powers, who stated, "Just got an email... It's official, E3 digital is officially cancelled for 2022." IGN has since corroborated the claim and revealed what's next for the massive games expo.

"We will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer," said The ESA in a statement to IGN. "Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favorite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience."

"We look forward to presenting E3 to fans around the world live from Los Angeles in 2023."

That doesn't mean we'll be event-less this Summer however, as we're still expecting Gamescom to take place at the end of August, alongside the return of Summer Game Fest in June, which as Geoff Keighley recently stated will feature "announcements, news and first looks."