E3 2021 schedule finally gets released

The ESA has finally released the full schedule for E3 2021, detailing all the events and major publisher conferences planned over its four day duration. The event will start on Saturday, June 12 with a Ubisoft and Gearbox conference, and will run until Tuesday, June 15, when E3 will conclude with the Awards Show. You can check out the full schedule below.

Saturday, June 12, broadcast pre-show starts at 6pm BST / 7pm CEST

E3 2021 will kick off with press conferences from Ubisoft and Gearbox Entertainment, as well as a session with GamesBeat.

Sunday, June 13, broadcast pre-show starts at 16:45pm BST / 17:45pm CEST

Microsoft's long-awaited Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will take place starting at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST.

Fans can also look forward to special presentations from SQUARE ENIX, the PC Gaming Show and the Future Games Show.

Warner Bros. Games & Back4Blood and 24 Entertainment will also be featured.

Monday, June 14, broadcast pre-show starts at 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST

Alongside press conferences from several indie developers, presentations from Take-Two Interactive, Mythical Games, Freedom Games, Razer and Capcom will take place throughout the day.

Verizon and Intellivision will also be featured, along with a session with VENN.

Tuesday, June 15, broadcast pre-show starts at 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST

The last day of E3 will include Nintendo's Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse: Live programming starting at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST.

BANDAI NAMCO, Yooreka Games and GameSpot will also have focused events.

The broadcast will round out with the Official E3 2021 Awards Show.

You can find further details on the events, lists of exhibitors, and what the virtual booths will contain by signing up for the E3 virtual portal of which registration opened to the public today. You can sign up here.