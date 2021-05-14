E3 2021 Online Portal will be the one stop shop for all things E3

You're watching Advertisements

The ESA has announced an online portal that will be the go-to location for all things E3 2021. The portal is set to be the key way for viewers and the media to attend the show, and will include virtual booths, hosted events, video conferences, profile and avatar creation, online forums, and some other goodies.

The portal will officially become available to the public on Saturday, June 12 when E3 kicks-off, and will remain open until the end of the show. Media access via the portal is expected to open on Monday, June 7.

"From the moment we decided to host E3 virtually, we've been focused on providing an interactive experience for fans around the globe that goes beyond the typical livestream," said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of the ESA. "The result is a bespoke online portal and app that will allow fans, media and industry professionals to have an E3 experience designed to run parallel to the four-day broadcast, laying the foundation for interactive E3 elements to continue beyond this year's all-virtual show."

Registration for the portal will open up later this month and it will be free to access. In terms of what you can look forward to, these features are planned (as per the ESA):