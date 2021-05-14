LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
 See in hd icon
logo hd live | Before We Leave
logo hd live | Acer Predator Sim Racing Cup Nordic Finals
Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

E3 2021 Online Portal will be the one stop shop for all things E3

And it'll be available to the public starting from June 12.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The ESA has announced an online portal that will be the go-to location for all things E3 2021. The portal is set to be the key way for viewers and the media to attend the show, and will include virtual booths, hosted events, video conferences, profile and avatar creation, online forums, and some other goodies.

The portal will officially become available to the public on Saturday, June 12 when E3 kicks-off, and will remain open until the end of the show. Media access via the portal is expected to open on Monday, June 7.

"From the moment we decided to host E3 virtually, we've been focused on providing an interactive experience for fans around the globe that goes beyond the typical livestream," said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of the ESA. "The result is a bespoke online portal and app that will allow fans, media and industry professionals to have an E3 experience designed to run parallel to the four-day broadcast, laying the foundation for interactive E3 elements to continue beyond this year's all-virtual show."

Registration for the portal will open up later this month and it will be free to access. In terms of what you can look forward to, these features are planned (as per the ESA):


  • "Exhibitor Booths - Featuring special events, VOD content and articles, exhibitor booths will act as hubs within the portal for key announcements and game information tied to each exhibitor.

  • Lounges - Online gathering spots for all E3 attendees.

  • Forums - Special boards for focused online discussion and sharing among attendees

  • Leaderboards - Gamified show elements that can be collected and displayed, encouraging fans to interact in as many ways as possible.

  • Profile Creation - All attendees can create their own unique profiles within the portal and app, which can be customized."

E3 2021 Online Portal will be the one stop shop for all things E3


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy